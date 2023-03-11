"Don't tell me he's retiring" - WWE Universe reacts to Rey Mysterio's induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame

WWE has officially announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee for the Hall of Fame class of 2023. The announcement was made on this week's episode of SmackDown and it couldn't have been more deserving. Fans are overjoyed to see the Legendary Luchador being celebrated but believe that perhaps some bad news is on its way as well soon.

Rey Mysterio made his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment over 20 years ago, back in 2002, going against one of his closest friends Chavo Guerrero. Ever since then, the three-time World Champion has left a long-lasting legacy and turned himself into one of the most lovable WWE superstars of all time.

Fans are certainly quite thrilled to see the iconic high-flying superstar finally getting his flowers with a prestigious accolade such as an induction into the Hall of Fame.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Yujuro @YujuroBane @WWE @reymysterio Well deserved. Man is apart of my childhood right there. @WWE @reymysterio Well deserved. Man is apart of my childhood right there.

Lee Sanders @TheRCWRShow @WWE @reymysterio Long time coming! Soke of my favorites moments and matches in wrestling history involved Rey Rey. Well deserved! Congrats! This one hits differently because if you watched Rey as long as I have which would've been in my late teens, this one just feels more sentimental. @WWE @reymysterio Long time coming! Soke of my favorites moments and matches in wrestling history involved Rey Rey. Well deserved! Congrats! This one hits differently because if you watched Rey as long as I have which would've been in my late teens, this one just feels more sentimental.

Greg @SportsFanCle2 Eddie would be proud 🥲 @WrestleOps Congrats ReyEddie would be proud 🥲 @WrestleOps Congrats Rey 🔥🔥🔥 Eddie would be proud 🥲💯💯 https://t.co/WzOadmuAG4

However, a part of the WWE Universe is a bit concerned with this induction as it could mean that the time for his retirement may be coming sooner than expected. Some fans pointed out that if he decides to face his wicked son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39, it may well be a retirement match.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WWE @reymysterio DON'T TELL ME THIS IS HOW WE LEARN REY IS RETIRING @WWE @reymysterio DON'T TELL ME THIS IS HOW WE LEARN REY IS RETIRING 😭 https://t.co/VW9IQ77bF0

chris @christahphur @WWE @reymysterio NO ONE DESERVES THIS MORE. THE MATCH AT WM IS MOST LIKELY A RETIREMENT MATCH. @WWE @reymysterio NO ONE DESERVES THIS MORE. THE MATCH AT WM IS MOST LIKELY A RETIREMENT MATCH.

⚜️ @dakotuakai @WrestleOps Oh he’s definitely putting Dominik over at WrestleMania @WrestleOps Oh he’s definitely putting Dominik over at WrestleMania

Are you pleased with this induction? Do you think Rey Mysterio could be retiring soon? Sound off below.

