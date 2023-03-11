"Don't tell me he's retiring" - WWE Universe reacts to Rey Mysterio's induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame

WWE has officially announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee for the Hall of Fame class of 2023. The announcement was made on this week's episode of SmackDown and it couldn't have been more deserving. Fans are overjoyed to see the Legendary Luchador being celebrated but believe that perhaps some bad news is on its way as well soon.
Rey Mysterio made his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment over 20 years ago, back in 2002, going against one of his closest friends Chavo Guerrero. Ever since then, the three-time World Champion has left a long-lasting legacy and turned himself into one of the most lovable WWE superstars of all time.
Fans are certainly quite thrilled to see the iconic high-flying superstar finally getting his flowers with a prestigious accolade such as an induction into the Hall of Fame.
You can check out some of the reactions below:
However, a part of the WWE Universe is a bit concerned with this induction as it could mean that the time for his retirement may be coming sooner than expected. Some fans pointed out that if he decides to face his wicked son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39, it may well be a retirement match.
Are you pleased with this induction? Do you think Rey Mysterio could be retiring soon? Sound off below.
