"Don't think that's wise," "I would not" - Fans reject the idea of WWE legend facing Brock Lesnar in a dream match

Fans on social media have rejected the idea of a potential match between Brock Lesnar and Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar was previously forced to retire from professional wrestling due to a severe neck injury. Fast forward to 2020, he made a miraculous comeback and has since competed in some marquee matches at 49.

Reacting to a recent tweet, most fans claimed that Edge shouldn't consider getting into the ring with Lesnar, considering his neck issues.

Edge is currently working a lighter schedule in WWE. His last match was in May when he faced AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. The Phenomenal One was victorious and progressed in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

The Rated-R Superstar's last singles match was on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 when he faced and defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match. It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer makes his next appearance.

Wrestling legend Sabu wants Brock Lesnar as his final opponent

Sabu has expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar in the final match of his iconic career.

The 58-year-old primarily made a name for himself working under ECW. He also enjoyed a brief stint in WWE and recently appeared in AEW alongside Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

In a recent signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, Sabu said he would like to have a match against The Beast Incarnate.

"I'd like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it's going to be an actual final match and I'm not going to wrestle no more, I'd like it to be against Brock Lesnar," Sabu added, "He'd be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don't do and I do stuff that he doesn't do."

Lesnar was last seen in action at Night of Champions when he defeated Cody Rhodes in their rematch. The first collision between the two men was at the Backlash premium live event when The American Nightmare picked up a crucial win on the back of a loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes is currently scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank. A trilogy against Lesnar could take place later this year at SummerSlam.

