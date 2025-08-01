  • home icon
  • Donald Trump introduces Triple H ahead of massive White House announcement [Watch]

Donald Trump introduces Triple H ahead of massive White House announcement [Watch]

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:58 GMT
US president Donald Trump and WWE boss Triple H (Photo credit: WWE.com)
U.S. President Donald Trump and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Triple H met with U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House event on Thursday, where Trump signed an executive order that would expand the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

The Game joined a panel that featured top athletes from different sports, including hockey, golf, and American football (NFL). Donald Trump introduced the Chief Content Officer of WWE to the media, calling him "a man you're not gonna mess around with."

"He’s a man you're not gonna mess around with... He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, an amazing athlete, Triple H," the U.S. President told media at the White House.
For his part, the WWE Hall of Famer said that health and fitness had been a crucial part of his success in professional wrestling, and he is now ready to help the youth in the United States adopt a healthier way of life, which would allow them to find success in sports.

Triple H reveals why WWE made SummerSlam a two-night event

SummerSlam followed WrestleMania and has now become a two-night event for the first time. WWE decided to make 'Mania a two-night event back in 2020, and they now do the same with The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Speaking with BT and Sal on WFAN, The Game revealed the reason why SummerSlam became a two-night event.

"It has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side for sure. When we say we come in and we take over, that New York/New Jersey area will just be WWE central. If you’re a fan, there’s nothing like it. It’s going to Disney for pro wrestling. It’s worked for us at WrestleMania, it’ll work for us at SummerSlam. It’s going incredibly well. The business is there, so let’s take it," Triple H said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Night 1 of SummerSlam will see Gunther and CM Punk collide for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, while Cody Rhodes and John Cena will face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Night 2.

