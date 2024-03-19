Drew McIntyre claims "generational" achievement following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre is in a prime spot at WWE WrestleMania XL. In the build-up to his World Heavyweight Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he made some strong points about Seth Rollins.

Up until January end, though, The Scottish Warrior was seemingly not part of the plan for the sports entertainment giant. He carpe diem-ed when CM Punk got hurt at the Royal Rumble.

Taking to Instagram following RAW, McIntyre promoted his latest t-shirt, which is now available on WWE Shop. He also took the opportunity to highlight his recent run on social media, which fans have taken notice of:

"☑️ Go on a generational social media run," wrote Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion has received praise from fans and contemporaries alike for his performances and character work in the last few months.

The Scotsman is obviously after the World Heavyweight Champion at the moment, but he has also laid the groundwork for a future rivalry with CM Punk, who returns to RAW next week.

Drew McIntyre does not condone World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The World Heavyweight Championship was introduced by Triple H in April 2023, as Roman Reigns was exclusive to SmackDown, and The Tribal Chief had merged both the WWE and Universal title belts at WrestleMania a year prior.

Seth Rollins has always been vocal about Roman's title run, defenses, and rare appearance as the months go by. Moreover, he consistently defended the World Heavyweight Championship since becoming the inaugural champion in May.

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew called out Seth Rollins for relegating the World Heavyweight Championship to a secondary spot as he got himself involved in the Roman vs. Cody storyline. McIntyre feels The Visionary has diminished all of the hard work the latter put in the past year by valuing other things over the title this close to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite failing to dethrone Seth Rollins on two separate occasions since November, this time appears to be different for The Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre intends to take the title away from The Visionary at WrestleMania XL inside Lincoln Financial Field in April and then carry the flagship show on his shoulders.

