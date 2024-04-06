Drew McIntyre gives the WWE Universe three orders; Seth Rollins and CM Punk present too

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre sent a message to the fans ahead of Wrestlemania XL.

In just two days, The Scottish Warrior will have the chance to fulfill his dream of winning a world title in front of the WWE Universe when he takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of Wrestlemania XL.

Both stars went face-to-face one last time ahead of their highly anticipated encounter during the Wrestlemania 40 Kickoff. CM Punk, the special guest referee for the match, was also present.

During the event, Drew McIntyre had some advice for the fans. He said no fan should call WWE Superstars by their government names, no fan should wear title belts out in public, and most importantly, no fan should support 'The Cringelord' Seth Rollins.

"Don't call us by our government names. Don't wear title belts out in public. Don't support Seth Rollins," Drew McIntyre wrote.

Wrestling veteran doesn't believe Drew McIntyre can beat current WWE champion

With Seth Rollins distracted by his involvement in the Bloodline storyline, many believe that Drew McIntyre will have the upper hand going into his World Championship match against The Visionary.

However, Bill Apter doesn't share this belief. He stated that it's difficult to predict the winner of this match. While acknowledging Drew McIntyre's skills and determination, he believes that Seth Rollins will somehow find a way to clinch the win.

"Well, this one is hard too because we kinda really gotta see what really happens on the first night to kinda predict this. You know Seth is certainly the guy. Drew, don't get me wrong man, great performer and I think Drew wants this thing really bad. We have been watching him but I just believe somehow, some kind of way, Seth is gonna pull this off," Bill Apter said.

Wrestlemania 40 is scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

