Drew McIntyre makes a bold prediction about his WWE future on RAW

Drew McIntyre made a bold statement on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW after defeating Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

The Scottish Warrior collided with The American Nightmare in the opening match of the show, and he won the bout thanks to The Bloodline's interference. This was the first time that Cody lost a match via pinfall since WrestleMania 39 and the first time since April 2016 that he was pinned on a WWE TV show.

After his victory, Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage where he commented on what went down during the match, including Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's interference. He went on to proclaim that he's a "future world champion."

"People call me a hypocrite, but they don't know what I thought when I saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. I can't think like that. I have to save RAW, then SmackDown, and then Australia. I am the true workhorse of WWE. Your future world champion," said Drew.

Drew McIntyre will collide with five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber in Australia this Saturday. The winner of the match will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

