Drew McIntyre vowed people would be talking about his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL for a long time.

The Scottish Warrior overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month and earned a shot at The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship. The two are scheduled to square off on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Speaking to Evan Mack's World, the 38-year-old vowed to have an incredible match with Rollins. McIntyre also promised to win the title for himself and CM Punk.

"I'll drive him crazy with the mind games. And then, if he actually shows up, hopefully, in tip-top shape, we're gonna give everybody a match that they're gonna be talking about for a long time because he is one of the best I've ever been in the ring with. He's a phenomenal in-ring performer. I'm operating at the best level I've ever been operating on, from a character standpoint and an in-ring standpoint," he said.

The Scottish Warrior added:

"And if we have the right platform, everybody is 100% healthy, Seth. It's gonna be a match people talking about for a long time and a moment people will be talking about for a long time, when Drew finally got the World Title in front of live fans for himself because the last two were for everybody else. But this one is for myself and CM Punk." [14:12 - 14:46]

You can watch his interview below:

Seth Rollins will compete twice at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will go head-to-head against Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two, he will also compete in another massive match on Night One.

The Visionary is scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes to fight The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match. If his team wins, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during The American Nightmare's title match against The Tribal Chief on Night Two. However, if The Visionary and his partner lost, then Reigns' title match against Rhodes will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Seth Rollins has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since May 2023. He last defended his title in January when he defeated Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will end Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title reign at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Evan Mack's World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE