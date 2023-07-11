Drew McIntyre makes WWE in-ring return on RAW; teams up with Randy Orton's former tag team partner

Drew McIntyre made his WWE in-ring return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Matt Riddle to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The Scottish Warrior made a surprise return to the company at Money in the Bank where he confronted Gunther after his successful title defense against The Original Bro. Last week on the red brand, Mcintyre agreed to team up with Riddle to take on IMPERIUM.

Ludwig Kaiser and Matt Riddle started the match for their teams. The heelish stars worked in unison against the former United States Champion, as they used their heel tactics to their advantage.

However, the momentum changed after Drew McIntyre got tagged into the match. He tossed both members of IMPERIUM across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex and dropped them with a neck breaker. He then hit Vinci with a powerbomb, sending a message to Gunther.

McIntyre went for the Claymore, but The Ring General pulled him out of the ring. The latter was then taken out by Riddle at ringside. Back in the ring, Drew hit Vinci with the Claymore and pinned him to win the match while Kaiser was locked in a submission hold by Matt Riddle.

