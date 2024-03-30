Drew McIntyre opens up about controversial WWE RAW promo

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the controversial promo that took place this past Monday night on WWE RAW. McIntyre will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior interrupted CM Punk this past Monday night on the red brand during the veteran's return. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and will not be in action at this year's WrestleMania. However, the 45-year-old will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match as announced this past Monday on WWE RAW. In an interview with Torg & Elliott, McIntyre noted that the promo was mostly unscripted. He added that there was an outline, but it was mainly just three talented people doing their jobs.

"Basically, the whole thing, if it felt uncomfortable, it's because there was an outline and it's three guys going out there who may not like each other and may have personal feelings, but also are good at their job and we go out there and tear into each other verbally without it on a piece of paper because it's stupid writing everything down to deliver it to a live audience," said McIntyre. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star says it is heartbreaking that he cannot wrestle Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is on one of the best runs of his career presently. The former two-time WWE Champion has captivated wrestling fans with his new attitude and has established himself as one of the biggest stars on RAW.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, former WWE Superstar Chis Adonis (formerly known as Chris Masters) discussed not being able to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He noted he had great matches with the veteran a decade ago and it bothers him that he can't share the ring with him now.

"I look at the landscape today and I look at a guy like Drew McIntyre. I had great matches with him 10 years ago. The fact that I can't go out there with him on a pay-per-view on a yearly or bi-yearly basis, it's heartbreaking to me," he said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has never held a major title in front of fans, as both of his title reigns as WWE Champion occurred during the pandemic. it will be fascinating to see if the RAW star can dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL next weekend.

