Drew McIntyre reacts after word is suddenly banned in WWE in the middle of RAW

Drew McIntyre has reasons to celebrate as a word appears to be banned in WWE from now on.

WWE RAW was an important show with a World Heavyweight Championship match as Jey Uso received a shot at Seth Rollins' title. Unfortunately for the challenger, he could not come away with the win on the night. However, he suffered a bigger blow while the show was ongoing, as he's no longer allowed to say his catchphrase.

In the past few months, especially since WWE Fastlane, Jey Uso has made the word "Yeet" his catchphrase. He even had merchandise with the word on it. Unfortunately, WWE has faced trademark issues, and Drew McIntyre seems more than happy.

It was reported earlier today that WWE would no longer have that word associated with Jey Uso in any way and that the term would not be used going forward due to trademark issues.

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and reacted with a GIF of Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, saying "No Yeet" after receiving a phone call from an upset Roman Reigns telling him off for saying the word on an earlier episode of SmackDown.

Given McIntyre's issues with Jey, the tweet was in character.

Expand Tweet

While the word helped Jey Uso's character, the star might develop something new to help continue his story.