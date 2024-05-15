Drew McIntyre retorts to CM Punk's jab during WWE 2K24 update

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre usually does not sit quietly when someone somewhere makes a joke about him on social media. Especially if it is CM Punk, who has a way of getting under his skin.

Punk disclosed on Instagram via a short video clip earlier today that he is now a playable character in the new WWE 2K24 video game. But he did not just leave it at that. In the same video, he called Drew his biggest fan, both as a wrestler and a human being. The Straight Edge Superstar also took a dig at McIntyre's frequent usage of the internet.

Taking to X, Drew McIntyre fired back at CM Punk with a jab of his own, directed at the latter's triceps injury, which he sustained during the Royal Rumble match in January. The bout was notable for being the Chicago native's first televised contest on the WWE program since his departure from the company in January 2014:

"lol he’s in the game for one day and already hurt," McIntyre wrote.

While CM Punk sat out for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, he did not waste an opportunity in public to ridicule his rival, and Drew McIntyre bit the bait.

WWE moving forward with Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship?

In the opening segment of RAW this week, Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest confronted one another. Since WrestleMania XL, Drew has reiterated that he was robbed of the title thanks to Punk and painted Priest as the opportunist.

The Punishment reminded McIntyre that the latter chose this business so he knows how it works. He challenged the Scot for brushing off the fact that Priest only did what any Money in the Bank contract holder would do. In the end, the champion agreed to give the challenger a shot at the gold.

WWE has not made World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre official yet. RAW general manager Adam Pearce informed fans a week ago that McIntyre is injured and so had to be removed from the King of the Ring tournament. It remains to be seen if the aforementioned title defense by Priest will be booked for the upcoming international show.