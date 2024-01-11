Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, R-Truth and more react as Jinder Mahal breaks the internet again

Many WWE personalities, including Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and R-Truth, have reacted to Jinder Mahal breaking the internet again.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins cut a promo about how he felt before going into WrestleMania 40 as World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career. However, Mahal came out to interrupt The Visionary and challenged him to a title match. WWE later made the bout official for next week's episode of the red show.

After the program, AEW President Tony Khan shockingly fired shots at Jinder Mahal and the Stamford-based promotion for giving a title opportunity to someone who hadn't done something significant in recent months. However, The Modern Day Maharaja broke the internet after he replied to Khan on Twitter.

On Instagram, Mahal recently shared a photo of himself, paying homage to the legendary Scott Hall, which broke the internet again. The post has since received a huge amount of likes and comments.

Several current and former WWE and AEW stars liked Mahal's Instagram post, including Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, R-Truth, Miro, Ludwig Kaiser, JD McDonagh, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Zoey Stark, Wade Barrett, Angelo Dawkins, Ivar, Tyson Kidd, The Hurricane and more.

You can check out a screenshot of stars' likes on his Instagram post below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Jinder Mahal's Instagram post

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal subtly made fun of Tony Khan's comments

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Jinder Mahal said he was offended for being overlooked by the company. The RAW Superstar said he didn't receive enough attention for being a former World Champion:

"I’m a little bit offended. More or less, I’ve been overlooked. I feel overlooked. I’m really frustrated at the fact I was doing my part in helping the next generation [by] focusing on Indus Sher, but then I see superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, [and] Cody Rhodes really be the highlight of RAW and seems to me that the people forgot about The Modern Day Maharaja, the former WWE Champion," Mahal said.

Fans eagerly await to see if the Stamford-based promotion will book Jinder Mahal to dethrone Seth Rollins on next week's episode of RAW.

