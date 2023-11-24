Drew McIntyre sends a five-word Thanksgiving message ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter/X to send a five-word message ahead of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The Scottish Warrior recently turned heel after he attacked Jey Uso during his and Cody Rhodes' tag team championship match against The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned himself with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Co.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, McIntyre took to Twitter/X to express his gratitude towards his fans.

"Thankful for ALL my fans," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's message below:

Vince Russo provided an interesting direction for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has aligned himself with The Judgment Day and will aim for a victory for his team at Survivor Series.

According to Vince Russo, WWE should book McIntyre as a hired gun instead of having him fully turn heel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that McIntyre could remain either a babyface or a heel.

Russo said:

"I would book Drew as the hired gun. Babyface or heel, you'd never know what he is gonna eff up. It's almost like, after all this and everything, now he is a man on an island. He has got no emotions (...) That's how I'd book him."

Russo further stated that he personally thinks McIntyre should be more of a heel, especially if WWE decides to put the world championship around Cody Rhodes.

"If it were me, I'd transition him more to a heel. Especially if they are going to put the belt on Cody [Rhodes]."

McIntyre recently lost to Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as he failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. His first victory since losing to Rollins was over Jey Uso, whom he defeated on the latest edition of RAW.

