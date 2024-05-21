Drew McIntyre sends a message to Cody Rhodes after he calls him out for a match

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to face Drew McIntyre again. The Scottish Warrior has now responded to the challenge.

McIntyre and Rhodes have been doing some of the best work of their careers in recent months. The former tag team partners are among the most popular stars in WWE today and will likely dominate the company for years to come.

The duo faced off on RAW earlier this year, where the Scotsman handed The American Nightmare a rare defeat. Rhodes addressed the same during a recent interview on Busted Open. The Undisputed WWE Champion further added that he would love to lock horns with McIntyre again.

Here's what The Scottish Warrior had to say in response to Rhodes' challenge:

"Get ready to learn the words to Gallantry [McIntyre's entrance theme song] buddy," he posted on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre won titles at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have had an identical journey to the top as both left WWE to make a name for themselves and later returned to the promotion as top stars. The duo also won world titles at WrestleMania 40. However, only The American Nightmare managed to end the night with gold around his waist.

While McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship, his obsession with CM Punk cost him the title. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scotsman after the latter was attacked by Punk. The 38-year-old has competed in just one televised match since then and is currently dealing with an injury.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has a title shot reserved as Damian Priest granted him another opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship once he is cleared to compete. The duo will likely collide at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Title at 'Mania and is currently feuding with Logan Paul.

The American Nightmare will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Maverick at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback