Drew McIntyre shares heartfelt update ahead of major WrestleMania title match

Night Two of WrestleMania XL will kick off in just a few hours. Drew McIntyre has just shared a heartfelt update and compilation as he prepares to challenge Seth Rollins for the world title.

The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary will battle it out for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship later tonight, and CM Punk will be on commentary. McIntyre's title shot was booked after Punk picked up an injury at the Royal Rumble 2024, and it comes amid increased rumors and speculation on the WWE future and contract status of the 38-year-old Scotsman.

McIntyre took to X (formerly Twitter) today to issue a final statement to the fans before he and Rollins clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He included a must-see video package that runs almost two minutes.

"Thank you for joining me on this journey. #WrestleMania," Drew McIntyre wrote with the video below.

McIntyre gave credit to Insane Championship Wrestling's Scott Reid for creating the compilation. The ICW Producer & Head of Creative thereafter revealed that he worked on the video in just the week before The Show of Shows.

"So happy I got the chance to work on this over the past week. Difficult to sum up such a massive journey into two minutes. Drew's set & raised the bar so many times, and continues to do so!" Scott Reid wrote.

McIntyre will become a seven-time champion in WWE if he's able to dethrone Rollins tonight at WrestleMania 40. He will also become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion under this lineage as Rollins was the inaugural holder of the title.

Drew McIntyre wins WWE Slammy Award on WrestleMania Sunday

Drew McIntyre won the 2024 WWE Slammy Award for Social Star of the Year just hours before his title match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Sportskeeda Wrestling has a full recap of the awards ceremony, which included a major botch.

The Scottish Psychopath has turned into one of the most popular trolling wrestlers on the X social media platform. The other nominees for the award were Chelsea Green, Grayson Waller, Liv Morgan, and Logan Paul.

Kayla Braxton and Byron Saxton presented the Slammy to McIntyre earlier today, but they were interrupted by Green. As seen below, the former 3MB member threatened to call security on Green while also trolling CM Punk.

Punk on the other hand ended up winning two Slammy Awards this afternoon. His Survivor Series return was named 'OMG Moment of the Year' and he won another Slammy Award for 'Return of the Year'.

