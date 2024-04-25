Drew McIntyre shuts down recently returned WWE Superstar: "Put the phone down"

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to shut down a recently returned star.

After being out for months due to an injury, Sheamus returned to WWE television on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, on this week's edition of the red brand, the 46-year-old interrupted McIntyre, who was complaining about CM Punk costing him the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Sheamus told Drew McIntyre to stop whining and own up to his mistakes. The duo then took some shots at each other before establishing that they had been friends for 20 years and only wanted the best for each other.

However, The Celtic Warrior recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a shot at McIntyre. This post caught The Scottish Warrior's attention, and he told his long-time friend to keep the phone down.

"Next thing you'll be calling me 'Baby Reindeer.' Put your phone down brother," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

Screenshot of Drew McIntyre's X/Twitter post

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said he would be shocked if the company could not get a deal done with Drew McIntyre

During a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said he would be shocked if the Stamford-based promotion would let Drew McIntyre walk away as he believed The Scottish Warrior could do everything to entertain people.

"Drew's been fighting to be the champion and all that. And if he left, I would be totally shocked that WWE couldn't get a deal done with Drew McIntyre because he's a top talent, Coach. He can cut a promo. He can work in the ring. He can represent the company in a big way. He can go on a talk show. He can do a spot on a TV show or anything like that. He can go on Saturday Night Live or whatever. He's very entertaining and I think I would be totally shocked if Drew McIntyre left," he said.

Drew McIntyre recently announced that he would be participating in the King of the Ring tournament. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior wins the tournament or gets into other interesting storylines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback