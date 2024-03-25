Drew McIntyre takes shot at major star ahead of WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken a major shot at a WWE Superstar ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW in Chicago.

The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month in Perth, Australia. The victory earned him a title match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Rollins will also team up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania.

McIntyre has warned The Visionary that he should be focused on their title match, but Rollins has not listened. The Scotsman took to social media once again today to poke fun at the champion for having three rivalries on the Road to WrestleMania and shared a clip from The Simpsons to joke that the World Heavyweight Champion is losing all of them.

"Seth feuding with Roman, Rock and I at the same time," he wrote.

McIntyre has also taken credit for CM Punk's injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk is scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's edition of RAW in Chicago.

Former WWE star names Drew McIntyre as his dream opponent

Bryan Clark, formerly known as Adam Bomb, has named WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre as one of his dream opponents.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter on UnSKripted, Bryan Clark praised McIntyre as a performer. Clark said he was a big fan of the former champion's work and complimented him for carrying the company during the pandemic.

"Drew McIntyre. Big fan of his man. I love his work, whether he is working heel or face. I just think he is, man I just think he is great. I really do. I really hope they keep moving him like they are doing, keep pushing him up. He carried the strap during covid of course, and so I just think he is so talented, really talented. There is a lot of guys that I follow, but he is just, one of my favorites," he said. [From 12:55 onwards]

Clark added that he would love to get in the ring with Drew McIntyre if he was twenty years younger.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but both reigns happened during the pandemic. Only time will tell if he can dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

