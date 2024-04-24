Drew McIntyre once again targets recently returned WWE star with an obnoxious message

Drew McIntyre is not only one of the best characters on WWE programming right now but he is also getting praised for his social media comments. He gives the influencers a run for their money with his consistent jabs at contemporary wrestlers.

While he mostly targets his rivals, McIntyre appears to have thrown his friendship with Sheamus out the window after the Irish-born wrestler interrupted his in-ring promo on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Celtic Warrior wanted to punch some sense into his longtime friend but to no avail. Drew McIntyre wound up taking a dig at the Irishman's weight gain, which has been a topic of discussion since his return last week after a career-threatening injury.

Taking to X, Sheamus used his friend's "burger after burger" joke as a status update following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, which The Scottish Psychopath reacted to with a GIF of a TNA's Main Event Mafia segment. In it, Scott Steiner repeats the words "fat" and "fat son of a b*tch" before Kurt Angle calms him down.

Check out McIntyre's post below:

Meanwhile, Sheamus had a perfect response to haters online by referring to four of his career-defining matches in one year prior to his injury. He even fired back at the Scotsman by saying that one can lose weight, but stupidity cannot.

Drew McIntyre asserts that he is not done roasting WWE stars on social media

At WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This marked his third world title win in WWE and his first in three years. However, the moment passed in a matter of five minutes after an altercation with CM Punk led to Damian Priest seizing the opportunity to cash in Money in the Bank.

It was his back-and-forth with The Straight Edge Superstar prior to the Show of Shows that turned him into a social media star in some form or fashion. Post-Mania, he took to X assuring fans that he has no intentions to stop any time soon:

"You think I’m finished roasting people on this stupid app because of Mania?" Drew McIntyre wrote.

The former WWE Champion consistently took shots at CM Punk, who sustained a triceps injury in January during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He even released merchandise and made memes online.

Punk finally got one over McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then followed it up on RAW by assisting Jey Uso to pick up a win over The Scottish Psychopath in a number one contenders match for Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE appears to be gearing up for the draft this Friday night. Punk is not cleared to compete as of this writing, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that McIntyre and Sheamus revisit their rivalry in the interim. A blast from the past indeed.