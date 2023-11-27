"Dude get over it," "Cook him GOAT"  - Fans react to Seth Rollins' angry rant on CM Punk at WWE live event

Fans have reacted to Seth Rollins finally breaking silence over CM Punk's return to WWE last night.

Punk's big return to WWE has been well-received by millions of fans across the world. Seth Rollins isn't thrilled one bit, though. The two veterans aren't fond of each other in real life. Back in 2019-20, Punk left Rollins embarrassed by telling him to stop tweeting after the latter kept challenging him to a match. The Visionary called The Second City Saint a cancer last year.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk made his big return to WWE, and Rollins ended up losing his cool. It took the combined efforts of Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and several WWE officials to keep him in control. At tonight's live event, Seth Rollins finally broke silence over Punk's return.

Here's what he said:

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to Seth Rollins' statement targeting Punk. Here are some notable tweets:

How long has it been since CM Punk and Seth Rollins' last match?

On December 30, 2013, Punk took on Seth Rollins in a singles match on an episode of WWE RAW. That night, Punk picked up a victory over Rollins via pinfall.

Judging by Rollins' reaction to Punk's return, WWE is seemingly working towards a massive battle pitting the two real-life rivals. Fans are pumped to possibly see Rollins vs. Punk headline Night 1 of next year's WrestleMania.

