“Dude looked like an angry Bugs Bunny” - Fans react to hilarious clip of Cody Rhodes during Brock Lesnar match at WWE Backlash

Fans reacted to a hilarious clip of Cody Rhodes during his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

After weeks of calling out Brock Lesnar for his vicious assault on him, Cody Rhodes finally went toe-to-toe with The Beast Incarnate at Backlash. The match was as physical as anyone expected.

Cody couldn't even wait for Brock to get in the ring. The American Nightmare attacked him while he was making an entrance. It didn't take long for Lesnar to take The American Nightmare to suplex city. Despite this, Cody was able to gain the upper hand after Brock was busted open in the match. While Lesnar applied the Kimura lock, Cody shifted his weight and pinned him.

While the match was brutal as expected, one hilarious clip from the match has been making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Cody can be seen power-walking toward the steel steps after punching Brock Lesnar.

The funny moment had fans in splits who didn't hesitate to voice their thoughts on it. Check out some of the reactions below:

JESUS M SALAS @SALAS_RODZ @TheEnemiesPE3 He walks like a faster version of Jimmy Garvin but with a hump. @TheEnemiesPE3 He walks like a faster version of Jimmy Garvin but with a hump.

AppleSpitting @AppleSpitting @TheEnemiesPE3 Here's the gif version, for anybody that wants it @TheEnemiesPE3 Here's the gif version, for anybody that wants it https://t.co/MnWTG3dR4e

FreeAli @ucekavic @TheEnemiesPE3 Me on my way to the kitchen after loosing an argument abt doing the dishes @TheEnemiesPE3 Me on my way to the kitchen after loosing an argument abt doing the dishes

One fan referenced Crash Holly.

Another fan said he missed "Showtime" Eric Young.

While another fan suggest that Cody might have been trying to get Brock to break character.

Legendary @Legendary_twch @TheEnemiesPE3 Might have been trying to break Lesnar XD @TheEnemiesPE3 Might have been trying to break Lesnar XD

Matt Cardona wants to feud with Cody Rhodes if he returns to WWE

Cody Rhodes is a hot commodity in the world of professional wrestling at the moment. After his win against Brock Lesnar, Cody has proved that he can hold his own against any opponent. Hence, it should come as no surprise that a former WWE superstar wants to feud with Cody if he ever makes his return to the WWE.

In a recent interview with Heated Shenanigans podcast, Matt Cardona revealed that he wants a feud with Cody.

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it. Like, is this real? Is this not? When you have to question, I think that's when wrestling is at its best. And also he's at the top, right? So, go right for the top dog." [4:13 - 5:10]

While Cardona returning to the WWE may not happen anytime soon, fans can still dream about this match taking place in the future.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Cardona in the future? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes