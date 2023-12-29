"Dude are you okay??" "GO TO A DOCTOR MAN????" - Cody Rhodes shares worrisome tweet; leaves fans concerned

WWE fans are worried for Cody Rhodes following his latest tweet.

When one talks about WWE's workhorses, Rhodes' name is bound to come somewhere on the top. He has worked incredibly hard since returning to the Stamford-based promotion at last year's WrestleMania. The American Nightmare appears on almost every weekly show as well as the live events.

At tonight's WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Cody Rhodes took on The Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing Match. The American Nightmare revealed in a tweet soon after that he vomited just before the match. The tweet received tons of concerned reactions from the WWE fans.

Check out some of the most notable fan reactions below:

Cody Rhodes somehow managed to complete the match

Last Man Standing Matches are some of the most demanding and draining bouts that one can have. Cody Rhodes not only wrestled a full Last Man Standing Match against Damian Priest, but he defeated The Judgment Day member as well. Rhodes is on a path to finish his story, and it seems like nothing is going to stop him from doing so.

At SummerSlam 2023, The American Nightmare met Brock Lesnar in their third encounter. Lesnar lost to Cody that night, and the latter now holds two victories over The Beast Incarnate. During the post-SummerSlam 2023 media scrum, Rhodes made it clear that he wanted to get back to finishing the story.

“I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are. We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I’ve been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is ‘get back.’ I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome,” Cody Rhodes said. [H/T Fightful]

Rhodes lost an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. There were tears in his eyes as the show went off the air. Rhodes teamed up with Brock Lesnar in a tag team match against The Bloodline on RAW after WrestleMania 39, but Lesnar ended up betraying him before the match.

Cody then feuded with The Beast Incarnate for months on end and finally put him down at SummerSlam. After the match, Lesnar raised The American Nightmare's hand in a heartfelt moment. Cody is now focused on winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and securing a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at next year's WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!