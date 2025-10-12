"Dumb Charlotte" looking WWE star is the next super talent in the company, says veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE roster is stacked with talent that have had years of experience. But veteran journalist Bill Apter believes a relatively younger name could be the company's next megastar in the women's division.

The star being talked about is Maxxine Dupri, who recently faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on WWE RAW. Though Maxxine is still finding her footing in the active scene, Bill Apter thinks that she has the makings of a major star. According to the veteran journalist, Dupri's recent match with Becky Lynch showcased her talent in the ring and her skill to make her character work.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"The one that is gonna be a super talent, and not to wrestle AJ Lee, is Maxxine Dupri. Her match the other night against Becky Lynch was superb. (...) She has a dumb Charlotte Flair look about her."

You can check out the full comments here:

Bill Apter believes that the WWE star can be on the level of Charlotte Flair

According to Apter, Maxxine Dupri has improved her in-ring skills significantly over the last few months.

Speaking about her on another episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran journalist stated:

"She flubbed a few spots. But I forgive her for that. I think she looked fabulous. I think her ring work has improved incredibly. You could hear the fans, when the commercials were done, yelling out, 'This is awesome, this is awesome.' They put on one hell of a match. I predict she could, a long way down the road, she looks like her at times, to become on the level of a Charlotte Flair. I really think she can get there."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Maxxine down the line in WWE.

