Dutch Mantell says he was legitimately attacked by fans due to his rivalry with recently returned WWE star (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was asked about his opinion regarding a certain returning WWE star. Revealing the history that they have from decades before, Mantell shared the crazy story of how he was attacked due to his rivalry with the returning star while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The superstar in question is none other than Carlito, who returned at Fastlane to join the LWO. Belonging to the legendary Puerto Rican wrestling family The Colons, Carlito is the son of Carlos Colon Sr. - who is one of the co-founders of the World Wrestling Council (WWC), where Dutch Mantell previously worked.

Dutch Mantell recalled the story where Carlito was getting his first break into the wrestling business and detailed the angle that saw himself and top heel Ray Gonzalez attack Carlito's father. He said that the angle saw them sell out a 5,000-seat arena and revealed that there was almost a riot as he got legitimately attacked by an angry fan:

"When we left, we almost had a riot. Because somebody hit me on the side, somebody hit Ray Gonzalez nand Carlito came up to me and he was so excited. He had never even had a match-up to then. And this was about the end of November, we were going to shut down in a week or two. The first time Carlos [Colon Sr.] went up to Ray Gonzalez, I think Carlito was in his corner and we sold it out again. It was no 18,000-seat arena but it was a 5,000-seat arena and we sold it out. Even though he had no matches, the people wanted to see that. And we had a hot run with it." [6:29 - 7:22]

He said that this all transpired when Carlito hadn't even stepped into the ring to train. He revealed that Carlito nearly knocked him out during the segment where he saved his father:

"He [Carlito] hadn't even stepped into the ring to train. Carlos [Colon] ran into the ring a few weeks later and said 'He hasn't even gotten into the ring, so you need to get off him' and we said 'Shut up old man!' and then we started beating the crap out of Carlos and we put the camera on Carlito - Is he going to go, is he going to not go to defend his Dad? And here he comes and the place fell out. I asked him later 'Do I owe you money or something?' and he was like 'No, why?' and I said 'Because you almost knocked my a** out. Goddang, I was going to sell it!.'" [5:46 - 6:27]

Dutch Mantell said that legendary heel Ray Gonzalez didn't want to work with Carlito after his debut

Carlito belonging to wrestling royalty meant that the Puerto Rican fans, who likely weren't aware of kayfabe, took things a bit too far.

Continuing his story, Dutch Mantell revealed that despite losing, the fanatical crowd's love for Carlito and Carlos Colon Sr. resulted in top heel Ray Gonzalez getting nearly beaten to death. He added that Ray Gonzalez never cussed but said "F - this" after the beating he received.

Dutch Mantell went on to praise Carlito's overall style and understanding of the business, calling the apple-chewing and spitting gimmick something unique that he hadn't seen before.

