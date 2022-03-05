"They were nowhere this good" - Former WWE manager surprised by The Usos' performance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is impressed by The Usos' ring prowess after the duo beat the Viking Raiders this week on SmackDown.

The Viking Raiders put on a tremendous fight to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Friday's show. However, The Usos were just too good to be put down. In the end, Jimmy and Jey double-teamed on Erik and hit 1-D to claim the victory.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the brothers had improved drastically since their debut in WWE. He pointed out that Jimmy and Jey did not even need to call their moves in the ring because they were so in sync with each other.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"These guys work well together. They didn't miss anything. Nothing was out of order, out of balance, out of sync. And I'm surprised that the Usos are as good as they are becuase when they got there, they were nowhere this good. But they, I guess, took advice from the agents, advice from the guys backstage, they got better and better. Now they're at the point where they don't even have to call stuff anymore... Neven seen them trying to whisper something to somebody because they've worked together so many times, they know what's coming." (from 24:20 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of SmackTalk here:

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions

With the win over the Viking Raiders, Jimmy and Jey Uso have managed to hold on to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 229 days. This is the longest reign in the history of the blue brand. They also hold the record for the longest combined reign at 600+ days.

They won the title from Dominik and Rey Mysterio back in the Kick-off match of the Money in the Bank premium live event in July 2021. With The Bloodline going strong, Jimmy and Jey are expected to walk into WrestleMania with the tag titles on them.

