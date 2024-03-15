"Dwayne is going 40 mins" - Fans fear major SmackDown match could get cut short due to The Rock

We're approaching another rare SmackDown episode where The Rock will be in attendance.

With The Great One in the building, fans feel that Bayley's scheduled match against Dakota Kai could be cut short. Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson has been heavily featured since he returned to WWE TV and has inserted himself into The Bloodline saga. The Rock's must-watch segments are moving the story forward, but, unfortunately, they have negatively impacted other angles and matches on SmackDown.

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that The Rock going overtime on SmackDown led to apparent adjustments being made to the card.

After getting slapped by Cody Rhodes and SmackDown ending on a cliffhanger last week, Rock will once again appear on the blue brand this week for an alleged throwback concert. Given how influential Dwayne Johnson is and his habit of going with the flow, the SmackDown card could get affected yet again.

Bayley will face Dakota Kai in a long-awaited singles match, adding another chapter in the Women's Royal Rumble Winner's quest to dethrone former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY.

While fans are excited about Bayley vs. Kai, many are concerned that the women will not get enough time in the ring. Here are some of the fan reactions ahead of a stacked SmackDown this Friday:

How did The Rock going overtime on a previous episode of SmackDown affect WWE's plans?

WWE opened the blue brand on March 1st with a typical segment where The Bloodline ate up nearly 30 minutes of the show.

Fightful later reported that the Samoans significantly overshot the allotted time, resulting in some unforeseen changes being set in motion.

Naomi, who faced Tiffany Stratton in the first match of the evening, sadly saw her entrance get cut from the broadcast, and several fans were unhappy about how the recently returned star was treated.

Rest assured, WWE will try to avoid another similar situation in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.