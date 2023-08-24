Edge believes 8 current WWE Superstars can emulate his career; stuns fans with some picks

WWE fans were left stunned by some of Edge's picks on who he believes can emulate his legacy.

The Rated-R Superstar has been one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in the squared circle. He has won several titles, including the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship seven times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, and the Tag Team Championship a whopping 14 times.

Any wrestler would be called a GOAT if they managed to achieve half of what Edge has in his decorated career. Recently on WWE's The Bump, The Rated-R Superstar was asked which wrestler he thinks can emulate his astonishing career.

The former Intercontinental Champion name-dropped eight current superstars he believes can achieve what he did.

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. I really think Dom, with what he is learning and what he is doing, and I really think 25 years from now he could be sitting here and having the same kind of chat. I think Montez Ford, both Street Profits. Rhea [Ripley], Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker," he said.

Wrestle features took to Twitter and posted the names Edge talked about. Fans were left stunned and started commenting on the post.

One fan was surprised that he picked The Street Profits in his list.

Another fan couldn't believe Austin Theory was on there, and they feel the former United States Champion needs to change his current gimmick in order to become great.

A fan wondered why Edge only talked about young wrestlers, as they believe some of them won't stay in the Stamford-based promotion for long.

One fan was glad that Dominik Mysterio was the first name he took during his list.

A fan was happy to see The Street Profits on his list.

One fan tweeted that they agreed with his list but felt Austin Theory shouldn't be on it.

WWE apparently refused Edge's demands for a renewal of his contract

Edge recently had a match against Sheamus on SmackDown. It was labeled as his retirement bout by many, and fans believed he would not wrestle again. But the Hall of Famer might have wanted to renew his contract with the company.

According to a recent report by PWTorch, the Stamford-based promotion rejected The Rated-R Superstar's demands for a contract renewal and now believes that the star would join their rival AEW.

"Edge presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request. This has sparked a belief within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW and knew at that time what AEW could offer him," the report stated.

Fans want the 49-year-old to retire in the Stamford-based promotion. Let's see what the company has planned.

