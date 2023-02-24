"Ego gets in the way," "Deserves Better" - WWE Universe is extremely disappointed in Triple H's booking of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Triple H are currently on different paths in their careers as Hunter is the head of creative and Lesnar is a part-time wrestler. However, the WWE Universe feels that the Game has poorly booked the Beast Incarnate upon the arrival of the new regime.

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and began booking shows on the main roster. He left the duties of the developmental brand in the hands of Shawn Michaels. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar went on a hiatus after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Upon his return, fans believe the Beast Incarnate has lost the magic of being the most dominant superstar in the world of sports entertainment and fans believe The Game has deliberately booked Lesnar poorly ever since he came to power in the creative division.

Check out some of the reactions:

Rehaan Khan || #CODYNATION @Rehaankhan2207 @wrestletracker1 I agree , as Brock 's been a man who dominated the roster for over a decade and after H has taken over he has not been winning matches. But H is doing great booking for other superstars so.. Arguing on just one point and believing H's rule to be worse than Vince is not right @wrestletracker1 I agree , as Brock 's been a man who dominated the roster for over a decade and after H has taken over he has not been winning matches. But H is doing great booking for other superstars so.. Arguing on just one point and believing H's rule to be worse than Vince is not right

Chris👌 @Chrissss_Chidi

Have to agree, triple h is horrible at booking brock @wrestletracker1 YeahHave to agree, triple h is horrible at booking brock @wrestletracker1 Yeah Have to agree, triple h is horrible at booking brock

Marcus Renville @Renville7Inc @wrestletracker1 So H is putting Brock in his place. Brock for too long was set as an unstoppable beast. There are others that should be just as unstoppable. @wrestletracker1 So H is putting Brock in his place. Brock for too long was set as an unstoppable beast. There are others that should be just as unstoppable.

WorldWrestlingExaggeration @WWExaggeration @wrestletracker1 I don’t think triple H wants to book him well. I think triple H is gonna look more at NXT guys as the future; Sami, KO, Gargano, Ciampa, Finn etc.. people HE co-signed and got up and running @wrestletracker1 I don’t think triple H wants to book him well. I think triple H is gonna look more at NXT guys as the future; Sami, KO, Gargano, Ciampa, Finn etc.. people HE co-signed and got up and running

Harvey McElroy @harveymcelroy79 @wrestletracker1 Sometimes Hunter ego gets in the way of business @wrestletracker1 Sometimes Hunter ego gets in the way of business

Beast @Beastsirmeh @wrestletracker1 @TripleH i hate you triple and worst part brock lesnar he's a legend ,he don't deserve this ...since you are incharge things are bad for brock @wrestletracker1 @TripleH i hate you triple and worst part brock lesnar he's a legend ,he don't deserve this ...since you are incharge things are bad for brock

Quresh🌃 @themkaiq @wrestletracker1 LMAO BROCK, I REPEAT BROCK, BEAST BROCK, BRRRRROCKKK LESSSSSNARRRR DESERVE BETTER, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🥲 @wrestletracker1 LMAO BROCK, I REPEAT BROCK, BEAST BROCK, BRRRRROCKKK LESSSSSNARRRR DESERVE BETTER, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🥲

Aaron White @AduBTN @wrestletracker1 It's my understanding H doesn't like Lesnar... If so this makes Perfect sense! It's ALL politics... You know dis! @wrestletracker1 It's my understanding H doesn't like Lesnar... If so this makes Perfect sense! It's ALL politics... You know dis!

Fans are extremely divided as well and want Brock Lesnar to become the dominant force that he once was under the old regime. Last week, Omos issued a challenge for the Beast Incarnate for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar once defeated Triple H at WrestleMania

In 2012, Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned to sports entertainment and confronted John Cena. Unfortunately, he lost in his highly anticipated return match at Extreme Rules 2012.

Later, he began a feud with Triple H, which went on for almost a year. The two superstars first met at WWE SummerSlam 2012, where the Beast Incarnate defeated The Game.

The following year, Lesnar returned to the company and was later confronted by Triple H. The Game wanted another shot at the former UFC Heavyweight Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All aka WrestleMania 29.

The two superstars met in a No Holds Barred match where The King of Kings put his career on the line and won. However, the feud ended at WWE Extreme Rules 2013, where the Conqueror won a Steel Cage match.

What are your thoughts on The Game's booking? Sound off in the comment section below.

