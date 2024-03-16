"Elevating new talent" - WWE Universe reacts to Bron Breakker's bold comments about 36-year-old megastar

Bron Breakker just moved to WWE SmackDown after a stellar run in NXT and is already creating a significant buzz. The 26-year-old Steiner family member is being compared to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and as a future worthy challenger to Roman Reigns.

He recently called out Intercontinental Champion Gunther despite being on the rival brand. Breakker said that he sent The Ring General packing to the main roster after defeating the latter in the developmental, a statement that evoked several hilarious comments on social media.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans react to Bron Breakker's comments about Gunther

Aside from Gunther, the current NXT Tag Team Champion even mentioned Roman Reigns recently. The Tribal Chief is apparently part of the reason he chose SmackDown over RAW, signing an exclusive contract handed to him by Nick Aldis.

Bron Breakker's tag team partner in WWE discusses the bond he shares with the 26-year-old

Before moving to NXT and becoming the NXT Tag Team Champion there, Baron Corbin had accomplished quite a lot on the main roster. Perhaps the biggest moment of his career was when he retired WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2019.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Corbin talked about teaming up with Bron Breakker in NXT, which came off initially as a surprise pairing owing to their issues in the not-too-distant past:

"We went to war with each other. We beat the living c*** out of each other. I think anybody who's been in a fight, whether it be high school, college, whatever – you get in a fight with somebody, whether it's a football teammate or something, it kind of builds a bond," Corbin said. "There's a respect. There's a toughness that you get. I think us going to war with each other, where I won, it's poking the bear. That's what we do. We're good at poking the bear. And I think we both have the same mentality to be successful."

Baron Corbin continued:

"We give each other a lot of trouble, and coming from football, that's kind of the attitude you carry. You can give your teammates a lot of trouble, and at the end of the day, you're going to war together. That's what we've done."

As of this writing, neither man has been added to the WrestleMania XL match card. Bron Breakker's SmackDown move and the way he is being booked there, though, seems to indicate that WWE is high on the young stalwart.

Poll : Should Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker work WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion