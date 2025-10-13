  • home icon
Emotional Seth Rollins message to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW; Crown Jewel fallout ignored

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:49 GMT
Seth Rollins and The Vision on RAW [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sends an emotional message to his Oracle, Paul Heyman, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary and Heyman had a falling out during the Crown Jewel weekend.

During the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show, Paul Heyman introduced Seth Rollins before his much-anticipated clash against Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. Rollins showed up but refused to take the microphone from The Oracle's hands. The Visionary then walked away, leaving Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Heyman shocked.

In a backstage segment at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Paul Heyman told The Brons not to help Seth Rollins in his match against Cody Rhodes later in the night, saying that the clash was for Rollins and Rhodes to prove who was better between them.

Now, on this week's WWE RAW, The Visionary cut a promo alongside his stablemates. During the segment, Rollins ignored the falling out he had with Paul Heyman during the Crown Jewel weekend to praise the legendary manager as the "undisputed GOAT."

He also mentioned that he was blessed to have someone like Heyman beside him before kissing The Oracle's forehead to show his love.

"While tonight is about me. I wanna take a moment to recognize the greatness that is standing in this ring. The greatness that I have assembled. First, his name is Paul Heyman... You came to me in a moment of need. I took you in, and with my vision, together we have solidified you as the undisputed GOAT. Sir, I'm a blessed man for being in your presence. [Proceeds to hug and kiss Heyman's forehead]. Ain't no shame, baby. Ain't no shame in that. That's love," he said.
On tonight's WWE RAW, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight will face each other in a Number One Contender's Match, which will determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
