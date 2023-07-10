"End Austin Theory's US Championship", "IF THE RUMORS ARE TRUE..." - Fans in unison on what SmackDown star should do at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Austin Theory is a curious case in WWE. He became the first superstar to cash in Money in the Bank on a mid-card title and perhaps unintentionally, yet funnily enough, lose the match. Then, he won the strap from none other than Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

A few months later, he picked up the biggest win of his career over John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Theory has also racked up wins against former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

Now, SmackDown has LA Knight, who is arguably one of the most popular superstars in the company and fans think he is worthy of a United States Championship run. The Megastar has managed to keep his popularity growing despite not having any major feuds since earlier this year.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC What do you want to see LA Knight do at Summerslam? What do you want to see LA Knight do at Summerslam? https://t.co/8scGSRpHlc

OmegaBrandon @XDBrandonOmega @WrestlingWCC How do you get LA Knight more over? Let him beat Theory for the US title. (Someone who the majority just can't seem to get behind). @WrestlingWCC How do you get LA Knight more over? Let him beat Theory for the US title. (Someone who the majority just can't seem to get behind).

Austin Theory vs. LA Knight could work in the coming weeks if the rumors are true regarding a face turn for the 40-year-old Megastar.

Based on recent word on the rumor mill, one fan noted that it would be a blast if LA Knight takes on returning Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Sam Mcclung @SWMVlogs420 @WrestlingWCC IF RUMORS ARE TRUE PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL MANKIND LET THE YEAH VS WHAT CHANTS HAPPEN AT SS @WrestlingWCC IF RUMORS ARE TRUE PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL MANKIND LET THE YEAH VS WHAT CHANTS HAPPEN AT SS https://t.co/EGYRPUWQMe

Another fan revealed his curiosity on how the live crowd would react to The Megastar potentially interrupting Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown during one of The Tribal Chief's promos:

JD BrahmaBull @JDBrahmabull @WrestlingWCC I want to see him interrupt Roman during one of his promos @WrestlingWCC I want to see him interrupt Roman during one of his promos 🔥

The WWE Universe is seemingly frustrated at LA Knight's lack of opportunities of late. The Megastar has not been involved in a proper feud since his months-long storyline with Bray Wyatt between late 2022 to early 2023.

One fan even noted Knight potentially facing a former WWE Champion after the latter made his return at live events recently.

Booker T believes WWE should "put the title" on LA Knight

We know by now that six-time world champion Booker T is a massive fan of LA Knight. The Hall of Famer once revealed how The Megastar reminds him of himself.

On a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker commented on the popular SmackDown star and what the Stamford-based promotion needs to do at this point with the latter:

"Put the rocket on him [LA Knight], man," Booker T said. "I mean, quit messing around. Put the title on him. That’s my thing, man. When you got a guy like him, he's rare, he's very rare. He's organic, he's figured it out on his own. When you got guys like that, you got to put 'em in the game. That's just me. That's the school I come from. So yeah, watching that dude do his stuff right now, it's been awesome." [H/T Fightful]

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT! EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight https://t.co/2pfOtht61K

WWE released a Digital Exclusive, which you can watch above, featuring LA Knight interrupting Hit Row on this past week's episode of SmackDown.

However, he was omitted from the television broadcast just a few days after Money in the Bank. In London, LA Knight was the most over superstar and the favorite to win the contract.

