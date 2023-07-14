"End this historic run," "No doubt" - WWE Universe believes Roman Reigns will pass the torch to former champion

The landscape of WWE changed when Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three years. The Tribal Chief is slowly losing his power, and fans are able to see it. The WWE Universe believes that Reigns will pass the torch to former North American Champion Solo Sikoa, and he will be the one to end his tyranny.

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his way to the main roster when he appeared in Wales at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. He assisted The Tribal Chief during his match against Drew McIntyre for the titles. It was revealed that Sikoa was sent by the elders to protect Roman Reigns.

However, things have changed a lot since Sikoa made his arrival, and it looks like he is on the path to becoming the next Tribal Chief and the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, according to the fans. They believe Solo Sikoa will be the one to end the historic reign over Cody Rhodes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jay Coyle @JayCoyle301 @Cultaholic Now that Roman's been beat I don't think Cody needs to beat Roman to finish his story. I'd go with Solo of the two.

KVI @KVI25 @WWE I acknowledge solo sikoa the enforcer, the new tribal cheif and new undisputed WWE champion

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Solo Sikoa finna be the one to beat Roman Reigns and end this historic run. There’s no doubt in my mind right now #SmackDown

Jey Uso was named the successor by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. However, Jey's exit from the stable seemingly points to Sikoa being the only one who can become the next Tribal Chief. Reigns is likely pass the torch to him when the time comes.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attacked The Usos after their loss at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable at WWE Night of Champions 2023; he attacked Roman Reigns after months of abuse. The Tribal Chief had grown dissatisfied with his cousins upon their losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso remained with the stable for weeks before making his choice. In the end, Jey did the same with Reigns, and The Usos also attacked Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief to leave The Bloodline. Later, the company announced a tag team match between the four stars for Money in the Bank 2023.

In the end, Jey Uso made history in London when he became the first man to pin Roman Reigns for the first time in nearly four years. The loss didn't sit well with The Bloodline, and they showed up during the Tribal Court segment on SmackDown.

Instead, The Tribal Chief launched an all-out assault on Jimmy and Jey Uso with the help of Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso was taken away in an ambulance during the show, and Jey returned, in the end, to issue a challenge to The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

