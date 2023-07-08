"End story" - WWE Universe believes 37-year-old should return after year-plus hiatus and win 2024 Royal Rumble

This year, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return from a torn pec injury at the Royal Rumble. Following recent news regarding the health of former WWE Champion Big E, the fanbase hopes to see the New Day star back as soon as next year's annual 30-man extravaganza.

Big E was last seen wrestling on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown, when the unfortunate incident occurred during a tag bout.

While there are quite a few who believe Big E should stay retired because of the state of his neck, the good news that he disclosed has got fans hoping for an in-ring return.

“I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some… Positive update from Big E“I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Positive update from Big E“I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5YwAny0nsk

Check out what fans have to say about Big E's news:

Daniel @bigDan888 @wrestlelamia Take your time sir it’s well deserved @wrestlelamia Take your time sir it’s well deserved

World Heavyweight Chump @A_skepticaltaco @wrestlelamia Imagine the pop he'd get from a rumble return and a rumble win. @wrestlelamia Imagine the pop he'd get from a rumble return and a rumble win.

ThorN Odinson @By_Odins_Beard_ @wrestlelamia Whenever he hopefully returns, Rumble entrant 30. Comes in a cleans house and goes onto WM to win the title again. End story. @wrestlelamia Whenever he hopefully returns, Rumble entrant 30. Comes in a cleans house and goes onto WM to win the title again. End story.

Emma Rhodes @EmmaRhodes98950 @wrestlelamia Great news. I like Big E. He's a great wrestler. I hope he returns soon 🤗 @wrestlelamia Great news. I like Big E. He's a great wrestler. I hope he returns soon 🤗 https://t.co/Epm7Pgljfx

The New Day were moved to WWE's flagship show, albeit both Big E and Kofi Kingston are inactive at the moment. Xavier Woods remains the sole star of the stable that wrestles today.

Big E's run between 2021 to 2022 brought fans together as the former NXT Champion finally won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on then-champion Bobby Lashley. He successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre and even had a main event match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2022.

Big E praises recently returned RAW Superstar for carrying WWE during the pandemic

Drew McIntyre was the flagbearer of WWE when the world was hit with COVID-19. The Scottish Warrior kicked off the promising year in January with a Rumble win, before everyone was forced to be indoors.

Despite the external difficulties, Drew ran roughshod through the roster during this time, against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Goldberg.

Speaking on WWE After The Bell, Big E claimed McIntyre's efforts deserve more credit than what is recognized:

"I will tell people time and time again, we did our very best during the pandemic, during the lockdowns with a ThunderDome, but there is nothing like doing what we do in front of people. There is no replacement for it," Big E detailed. "I think of Drew [McIntyre] all the time. I take my hat off to him because he held us down during a really tough time, but he never really got the acclaim of being champion in front of tens of thousands of people like he should have, but it was really special because I got to have that moment in front of fans." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

With quite a few legendary names that returned to WWE after career-threatening injuries - Shawn Michaels, Bryan Danielson, and Edge - to name a few, fans of the New Day star hope that there is possibly a way Big E is back in the ring soon.

