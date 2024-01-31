"Enough is enough," "That's just dirty" - Fans accuse WWE of 'blatant disrespect' after legendary 6-time champion's emotional moment

Wrestling Twitter recently accused WWE of disrespecting a legendary six-time champion. The name in question is the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match winner, Bayley.

This year's women's Rumble was arguably one of the best matches in the event's long history. Fans worldwide were treated to multiple returns and appearances of top stars, including Naomi, Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, and Liv Morgan. The contest eventually ended in The Role Model's favor, as she secured a chance to headline WrestleMania 40.

The official Road to WrestleMania promotional banners were recently released. They featured Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair as the cover stars, which caught Bayley's attention, and she hilariously asked why she looked like Belair in the graphic.

The WWE Universe was displeased with the company's decision to put The EST on the cover instead of The Role Model. One Twitter user wrote it was "blatant disrespect" to the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner as they felt she should have been on the promotional graphic after her emotional victory:

A fan asked Bayley to take the matter to the management:

One Twitter user wrote the company snubbed The Role Model in favor of Belair:

Some more fans thought it was disrespectful to the six-time WWE champion:

One Twitter user thought including Bianca Belair on the cover instead of Bayley did not make any sense:

Some Twitter users hilariously wrote it was Michael Cole's fault, as Bayley and the legendary commentator are long-time on-screen rivals:

WWE Superstar Bayley sent an emotional message to her fans and family

Bayley recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself after winning the WWE women's Royal Rumble match. In the post's caption, The Role Model wrote that she went through all the messages people sent her after the victory, thanking them for the love.

"I truly can’t thank everyone enough for all the love I’ve received over this past weekend. On my flight home today, I was able to go through all the messages and really soak in every word. It was pretty crazy to see how many people from all different walks of my life, past and present, knew how special this night was for me. And not just in the obvious way, but in all the real ways," she wrote.

The modern-day legend also wrote that she appreciated her friends, co-workers, and family who always supported her:

"I appreciate each and every one of you. To my friends, my chikas, my family, my co-workers, my locker room, my idols, all the way to the fans who’ve stuck around on my journey for all these years - thank you for making me feel so da*n special. I’ll never forget that feeling," Bayley added.

Bayley recently expressed her desire to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Role Model's future.

What do you think about the Road to WrestleMania 40 promotional banners? Let us know in the comments section below.

