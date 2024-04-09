"Entire Bloodline will turn against him" - Fans react to The Rock's unusual behavior after Roman Reigns' 'Mania 40 loss

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns' historic run as the Undisputed WWE Champion finally ended at the hands of The American Nightmare. On Night Two, Reigns was beaten by Cody Rhodes, who finally finished his story.

Despite having The Rock and The Bloodline in his corner, things didn't go Reigns' way. Post-match, he was seen sharing an emotional moment with Paul Heyman. Fans also took note of The Rock's unusual behavior toward The Tribal Chief after his loss.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, The Final Boss was seen staring down at The Tribal Chief after the latter's defeat. This has led to speculation that he and the rest of The Bloodline will eventually betray their leader.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock interrupted Rhodes and congratulated him on his title win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He further announced his exit from the company but teased a match against The American Nightmare once he returned to the company.

The Rock and Rhodes also exchanged titles, with The Final Boss briefly holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes praised Roman Reigns for his championship run

Cody Rhodes spoke highly of Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. During the conversation, the newly-crowned champion stated he was proud of his victory over The Head of The Table.

"I don't agree with how Roman [Reigns] was champion. We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently. But still, I said this last night at the press conference and really meant it. I'm proud that I beat him at his best, and I hope that I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was. He was an exceptional champion for WWE. [He] did a lot of great things," said Cody Rhodes.

Reigns is expected to take a break from WWE television for an extended period. His return date is yet to be revealed by WWE, and the same goes for The Rock. Meanwhile, Rhodes will continue to appear on WWE television, including RAW and SmackDown.

The Bloodline's status also remains in question. It remains to be seen if Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso will appear on the latest edition of SmackDown.

