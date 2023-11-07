Enzo Amore's three-word reaction to Kevin Nash telling WWE to rehire him

Enzo Amore, aka Real1, has reacted after Kevin Nash recently stated that he wants WWE to hire him.

Kevin Nash is one of the most influential names in the pro wrestling business. He is incredibly close to WWE's head of creative, Triple H.

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash said that he wants WWE or AEW to hire Enzo Amore if they want him to watch their product. Nash also heaped massive praise on Amore. The former WWE Superstar noticed the tweet and had the following to say in response:

"😲🤯🤣 Crazy…. Thank you ! 🤘🏼"

What exactly did Kevin Nash say about Enzo Amore?

Kevin Nash said that he can watch anything Enzo does, be it rapping, singing, or anything else. Nash then urged WWE or AEW to sign him if they wanted him to watch their shows. Check out the comments below:

"I will rarely watch three-four minutes of somebody on any social media, but I will watch Enzo's sh*t. And I'll watch him if he's rapping, I'll watch him if he's singing some rock 'n' roll. I'll watch his sh*t because he entertains me, he's a good dude, he's appreciative. And the reason I wanted him so badly on the show tonight is... what the f**k man? I watched... I don't watch. I don't watch pro-wrestling 'cause there's nobody that makes me watch it. So if you want Kevin Nash to watch pro-wrestling, hire that man in the corner. Hire my boy and you'll get me to watch your show. If you want me to watch your show, hire this motherf**ker."

Enzo was let go by WWE in 2018, shortly after it was revealed that a woman had pressed charges against him, claiming that he had s*xually assaulted her. The investigation was later ceased as there wasn't sufficient evidence against the wrestler.

Would you like to see Enzo on WWE on AEW TV? Sound of in the comments section below!

