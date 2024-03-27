Eric Bischoff explains why he felt bad for CM Punk during highly acclaimed WWE RAW segment

WWE offered a memorable RAW this week with an enthralling angle involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. While Eric Bischoff loved the segment, he recently shared a few unique takes and disclosed why he empathized with Punk.

After returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, many expected CM Punk to feature in a prominent match at WrestleMania XL. An untimely injury, however, has forced him on the sidelines beyond The Show of Shows.

WWE is still finding ways to capitalize on CM Punk's star power, as they brought him back on RAW in Chicago this week. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he felt bad for Punk as there was no chance for him to somehow insert himself in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania.

Calling it a "tough spot" to be in, Eric Bischoff explained why CM Punk was in a difficult situation on the red brand:

"Sitting through that, I actually felt bad. I empathized with Punk because he is not going to be in the match. He can't wrestle and can't really do anything physical in the ring. Obviously, the audience wanted to see him, wanted him to be a real part of the show, evident, but that's a tough spot to be in. It's a tough spot when you can't do anything, and everybody knows you can't do anything." [16:30 - 16:54]

The back-and-forth between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre took a large chunk of the segment before Seth Rollins came out to cut a promo himself.

Rollins was eventually laid out McIntyre as Punk walked back up the ramp, not before he confirmed being the guest commentator for the title match.

Eric Bischoff initially felt WWE spent too much time confirming Punk's WrestleMania role, which he didn't think was a big deal.

"So, as I was listening to this, I was like, 'Man, they are spending a lot of time making the point that CM Punk's going to be on commentary.' Like, 'Who the f*** cares?' Really, I mean, if you're a big CM Punk fan, of course, you're going to be happy. But it's not like he is going to go out there and do anything apart from running his mouth." [16:57 - 17:19]

Eric Bischoff said the RAW segment made sense in the end

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre seemingly pushed the boundaries on RAW this week and said things that would get many talents in trouble.

Bischoff mentioned that the promos might not have been overly scripted, allowing the performers to express themselves and create newsworthy moments.

Until Punk left the ring, leading to McIntyre and Rollins getting into a brawl, Eric Bischoff believed WWE had wasted a little too much time.

The Hall of Famer's opinion, however, changed for the better as Bischoff added that the finish of the segment tied everything together.

"My feeling was that if it was scripted, it was loosely scripted. I could be wrong but it had enough peaks and valleys in terms of its quality. It wasn't as fluid as scripted promos tend to be, therefore it felt real and I loved it. But I thought, man, it was going too long and then came the finish of the segment and now, all of sudden, it made sense. It worked for me because they finished it perfectly." [17:45 - 18:33]

The World Heavyweight Championship clash between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins got even more interesting after RAW. He might not be cleared to compete, but fans should expect Punk to impact the title match from the commentary booth.

