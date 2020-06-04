×
Evan Bourne thanks fans on the 12th anniversary of his WWE TV debut 

  • The former Tag Team Champion recalled his WWE TV debut and the fan support he has received over the years.
  • Evan Bourne was a prominent part of ECW and RAW from 2008 to 2012,
Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jun 2020, 02:02 IST

Evan Bourne
Evan Bourne's time with WWE is cherished by fans to this day.

You may remember Matt Sydal, a high-flying performer who earned the support of his fans during his short stint in WWE where he competed under the name, Evan Bourne. Even though he signed a WWE contract in 2007, it wasn't until June 2008 that he made his main roster debut.

Recently, the former WWE Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to reflect on the 12-year anniversary of his first WWE appearance.

While he definitely had the potential to become a WWE mainstay, constant injuries and violations of wellness policies stopped Bourne from reaching the top of the mountain.

Evan Bourne's time in WWE

Whenever we come across the name "Evan Bourne", Randy Orton's incredible mid-air RKO on him comes to mind. While that is surely an evergreen highlight of Bourne's WWE career, he had other memorable moments as well.

Bourne held the Tag Team gold with Kofi Kingston in August 2011. Moreover, in 2010, he competed in two Money in the Bank ladder matches (one at Wrestlemania 28 and the other at the namesake Pay-Per-View).

His post-WWE ventures include stints in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Evolve (where he competes under his WWE ring name). Here's hoping that we can see the master of the shooting star press in a WWE ring one more time!


Published 04 Jun 2020, 02:02 IST
