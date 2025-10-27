“Everybody knows the end of the story” - Wrestling veteran doubts WWE can book AJ Styles’ final year right (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about AJ Styles ending his career. The star will possibly hang up his boots at the end of next year.

Ad

The Phenomenal One is currently in the final phase of his career. He is already a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. He also had a storied career in the independent circuit, TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling before 2016. AJ Styles recently confirmed a 2026 retirement timeline, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his family and avoid the embarrassment of not being able to perform in the ring.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer was unsure of how the creative team would book the 48-year-old star in his final year. He noted that WWE could book him in Loser Leaves Town matches because the fans already know he'll be gone by the end of 2026. Russo claimed that the creative team would just place AJ Styles in random matches against major stars that he wants to work with on his way out.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I don't even know. Like I don't know what to tell you. As a shoot, i would let AJ work against who he wants to work against. Let's face it, we're in the era of the five star match. There is no way out, especially when he announces he's on his way out. So you can't do a loser leaves town angle because you told us you're leaving. So we know you're leaving at the end of the year. So, everybody knows the end of the story. So knowing them, the easy way out is to let them have matches with people that he wants to have matches, man."

Ad

Ad

AJ Styles is currently one-half of the World Tag Team Champions with partner Dragon Lee. They defeated Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on RAW for the title.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More