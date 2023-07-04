"Everyone betrays Roman eventually" – WWE fans believe Roman Reigns is in trouble after emotional moment in The Bloodline Civil War 

WWE fans saw something phenomenal at Money in the Bank where The Usos kicked out of a pin from Roman Reigns. The moment saw Reigns erupt with emotion, something Solo Sikoa wasn’t expecting from The Tribal Chief. Fans now believe that a big moment in The Bloodline’s storyline is coming up soon.

Jey Uso took a Spear and Samoan Spike before Reigns stacked him and Jimmy Uso for a pin. However, both men kicked out right in the nick of time to shock the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Solo Sikoa got back in the ring to see Reigns crying and looked disgusted with his Tribal Chief. He then continued to beat down The Usos before making Roman Reigns get up to help him.

For a moment, it looked like the 30-year-old star would turn on Reigns right away. However, he held his nerve and vented his frustration on The Usos.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?



HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! https://t.co/L4cZ5x0zeW

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to point out the moment it looked like Solo Sikoa would turn on Roman Reigns. Many pointed out that The Enforcer would be making that move sooner rather than later.

Adrian @Adrian66666661 @_kennythoughts Yeah, it was like Roman followed SOLO’S EXAMPLE of not being a bitch and carried on. Solo’s claim to being tribal chief is getting more relevant by the day. This story is so good. @_kennythoughts Yeah, it was like Roman followed SOLO’S EXAMPLE of not being a bitch and carried on. Solo’s claim to being tribal chief is getting more relevant by the day. This story is so good.

DYLAN @DYLAN_JAMESSSSS A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?



HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! https://t.co/L4cZ5x0zeW This was one of my favorite moments of the match. So many little details going into this story. Solo vs Roman is going to SLAP twitter.com/_kennythoughts… This was one of my favorite moments of the match. So many little details going into this story. Solo vs Roman is going to SLAP twitter.com/_kennythoughts…

T-Spot Rocks the T-Spot! @BigTiger_99 @_kennythoughts The Pop when Solo hits the Spike on Roman is probably gonna be enough to Break Glass. @_kennythoughts The Pop when Solo hits the Spike on Roman is probably gonna be enough to Break Glass.

Daniel Sequeira @DannySequeira_1 @_kennythoughts Solo yelling at Roman to go or whatever he yelled was interesting too. Like Solo can’t believe he turned on his brothers for him @_kennythoughts Solo yelling at Roman to go or whatever he yelled was interesting too. Like Solo can’t believe he turned on his brothers for him

Solo Sikoa betrayed his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso to remain part of The Bloodline. The elders sent him to work with Roman Reigns, and he has continued to show his loyalty toward The Tribal Chief.

However, it looks like the fortress Reigns’ has built for himself is quickly falling apart. Sikoa could eventually give the final push to dethrone The Head of the Table and take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away.

The Usos will hold The Tribal Court for The Bloodline's Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The Usos emerged victorious at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Roman Reigns to break the latter’s three-and-a-half-year streak.

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Usos will hold The Tribal Court and put Roman Reigns on trial. The segment will be filled with some fireworks, and the two sides will likely throw some punches. It will be interesting to see whether the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is left high and dry at the end of it, or if Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa will stand with him as part of The Bloodline.

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The segment is expected to be huge, and fans can anticipate a new match to be announced by the end of it. It could lead to a rematch between The Usos and The Bloodline at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso could challenge Reigns to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the premium live event. Either way, fans can expect something big on Friday night.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa take down The Tribal Chief soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes