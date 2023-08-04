"Everyone is on notice now" – Fans can't keep calm as injured star is reportedly spotted in WWE SummerSlam host city

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on the upcoming Saturday. The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and could turn out to be a special one, as Robert Roode was spotted in the city a few days before the event, which has left the wrestling world abuzz.

The Glorious One has been out of action for over a year due to multiple neck surgeries. There wasn't much optimism around his return as per recent reports, as many sources stated that he could be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2023.

However, PWInsider recently noted that the former United States Champion was spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam. While Roode may not necessarily make his return at the event and could be present for some other purpose, that did not stop fans from getting excited.

Kurt Angle believes WWE has misused Robert Roode

Robert Roode, fka Bobby Roode, joined WWE in 2016 with a lot of hype behind him. The star did not take long in establishing himself on NXT and won the NXT Championship in less than a year after joining the brand.

However, he failed to emulate the same on the main roster and has largely been treated like an afterthought since getting promoted in 2017. Kurt Angle also called out WWE's booking of the Glorious One, adding that he hopes the company gives him the push he deserves.

"They haven't given him a chance yet. He was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly, not in WWE. Unfortunately for Bobby, I don't know if they're ever going to do it. That's what really sucks. Bobby's at the age now, I think he's like, what, mid-40s, yeah. I don't know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves." [H/T Fightful]

Robert Roode was a part of the tag division along with Dolph Ziggler before taking a break from action. The duo, dubbed Dirty Dawgs, are two-time tag team champions. The Glorious One has also won the United States Championship on one occasion.

Dolph Ziggler has also been treading water since his partner's hiatus. The Show Off has not been involved in any notable feud in the last year and is more often used as an enhancement talent. Fans will be hoping for a turnaround if Roode makes his return to WWE programming.

