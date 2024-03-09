"Everything I could ever want” - WWE personality wants to form a new faction with Rhea Ripley

A WWE personality seems to be up to form a new faction involving Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The performer in question is Cathy Kelley, who's ready to join forces with Ripley and ring announcer Samantha Irvin for a new stable.

The Eradicator might portray a vicious presence on TV, but behind the scenes, she's close with many names in the company and clearly has a likable personality. One of her good friends is Cathy Kelley, evidenced by their often playful banter on social media. Moreover, Samantha Irvin also shares a close bond with both Kelley and Ripley.

A fan recently shared a picture of the three on Twitter, asking others to name a possible faction in WWE involving them. The post generated a response from Cathy Kelley herself, who had an interesting suggestion.

“Everything I could ever want," tweeted Kelley.

Rhea Ripley wants Cathy Kelley or Samantha Irvin to join Judgment Day in WWE

Last month, in an interview, Rhea Ripley was asked to name someone who could become the newest edition to Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The Women's World Champion was quick to mention Cathy Kelley or Samantha Irvin as possible names that could join the faction. She added that Kelley and Irvin could even have a match to determine who gets to finally become a member of the stable.

"It would be Cathy Kelley. [On being why she made the choice] Mami loves a little bit of Cathy Kelley or Samantha, my two girlfriends. I would bring them in. If I had to pick one, I would love to see them fight, then I will make up my mind," said Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Ripley's desire to see any of her 'girlfriends' become a part of Judgment Day down the line comes true or not.

Do you think Ripley, Irvin, and Kelley should come together to form a faction in WWE? Discuss.

