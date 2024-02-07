"Everything is right in the world" - WWE fans react to popular star's brand switch

The WWE Universe has reacted to a popular star making the jump from SmackDown to RAW this week.

RAW aired live last night in St. Louis and featured a raucous crowd. Many wrestling fans had an incredibly negative reaction to The Rock's return this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Brahma Bull has seemingly taken Cody Rhodes' spot in the match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Cody defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last night in a Bull Rope match in the main event but was attacked by Drew McIntyre just as the show went off the air.

Cathy Kelley returned to RAW last night after being moved to SmackDown last year. She announced the news earlier this week and added that she is reunited with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Fans took to social media to react to Cathy Kelley's return last night, and most appeared happy to see the backstage interviewer back on the red brand.

Cathy Kelley reveals why she left WWE in 2020

Cathey Kelley disclosed that she was struggling with her mental health, and that is why she stepped away from the company in 2020.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast last year, the interview shared why she decided to leave the company. Kelley disclosed that the decision was challenging for her:

"It was really challenging [leaving WWE]. I think at the time, I said it was for reasons of to pursue other things and I still believe I could have pursued all of those things within WWE. But, I felt at the time, I really needed to step away. My mental health had really declined. I’ve struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety, basically from high school-on, on and off and it was really tough," said Cathy Kelley.

The bizarre "romance" between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley has captured the attention of wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if their humorous relationship continues now that Kelley is back on RAW.

