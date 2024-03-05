Ex-WWE champion says The Rock won't acknowledge him because he's scared: "I'll verbally assassinate him"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Rock did not acknowledge him because he was scared of him on the mic.

The Hollywood megastar recently turned heel and joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline stable. The wrestling legend and his cousin are now feuding with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania.

Ahead of last Friday night's SmackDown, The Rock cut a 21-minute promo on Instagram in which he called out several names, including Busted Open Podcast co-host and well-known Rhodes fan Dave LaGreca. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old Hollywood megastar did not mention LaGreca's other co-hosts, Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray.

During a recent episode of Busted Open, LaGreca brought up that The Rock did not acknowledge Henry and Bully Ray. The latter claimed it was because The Great One was scared he would "verbally assassinate him."

"I know why he won't acknowledge me. Because he knows that I'll come on this show, and I will verbally a**assinate him. Rock is scared of me on the mic. And he knows what I can do. So, he's not gonna single me out because I'll cut a scathing promo on him," the former WWE Tag Team Champion said. [1:47 - 2:05]

The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock joined Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline in the ring to cut a promo, in which he challenged Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

However, as The People's Champ went for his signature "If you smell..." catchphrase, he was stopped by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The latter then demanded that The Rock acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief, which the wrestling legend did.

It will be interesting to see how this will reflect on The Rock's relationship with Roman Reigns. WWE personality Peter Rosenberg claimed the spot planted the seeds for The Brahma Bull potentially betraying the leader of The Bloodline in the future.

