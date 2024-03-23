Ex-WWE staffer feels Roman Reigns' SmackDown segment did nothing to further his storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not impressed by the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment this week on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare confronted Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. After a brief war of words, Cody announced that he would be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns refused to shake his hand and told Rhodes that he was a fool to show up alone. The confrontation became a standoff as Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso also showed up.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he was disappointed by this week's episode of the blue brand. He detailed that this week's segment took away from the match, and a casual fan tuning in would be unable to make sense of it.

He felt it was just a time killer on what WWE viewed as a maintenance show.

"Really, I'm pi**ed off. This show was nothing like I thought it would be. The rest of it is just maintenance I got that. But this thing with Roman and Cody, I know we're just filling time till the match. But this actually took something away from the match I think. If somebody hadn't seen any of this and all of a sudden you're watching it, they would look at me and say, 'Wait a minute, I don't get it.' And I'd have to say, 'Well, I don't get it either.' I didn't understand it. I didn't like it. It was boring as hell." [From 2:19 onwards]

Cody and Roman are now set for a huge clash on Night Two of WrestleMania. Before that, Rhodes and Rollins need to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns in a high-stakes tag team encounter on Night One to ensure that the Bloodline does not interfere in the title match.

It will be interesting to see if Cody is the one to take down the dominant champion at the Showcase of Immortals.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will pin Cody Rhodes once again at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion