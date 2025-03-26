Ex-WWE star makes bold prediction about John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn took the wrestling world by surprise. Ex-WWE star Saraya recently commented on The Franchise Player's character change, making a bold prediction about its effect on his merchandise sales.

Earlier this month, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned himself a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Leader of the Cenation also turned heel, attacked The American Nightmare, and aligned himself with The Rock. Over the past two weeks, Cena has broken up with the WWE Universe and vowed to ruin wrestling for them. He even promised to win his 17th World Title and retire with it.

In a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, Saraya addressed the 16-time World Champion's heel turn, disclosing that she enjoyed it. Meanwhile, the ex-WWE star pointed out that although babyfaces usually sell more merchandise than heels, she believes that a heel Cena would sell a lot of merchandise.

"I'm pretty sure Cena with his turn, he's probably gonna f**king move some merch too. Hell yeah. I watched his heel turn and I felt that was amazing. It was done really bloody well. And I feel like I need like a heel Cena shirt or something. It was just, I'm happy for him because he's always only been allowed to be a babyface, you know. And now he's in his last run, like, hell yeah, why not do something a little bit different and exciting for you, like, if this is your last run as a wrestler," she said. [From 17:50 - 18:15]

Ex-WWE star thinks John Cena will be more popular than ever during his heel run

Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently discussed John Cena's heel turn on his The Stevie Richards Show. He claimed the character change would "put an edge" on the 16-time World Champion.

The wrestling veteran stated that The Franchise Player would become a babyface out of circumstances, adding that he would be more popular than ever towards the end of his run.

"This here is gonna put an edge on Cena. He's gonna be a heel but he's gonna become a babyface out of circumstance but more of edge to him. And I think he's gonna be more popular than ever towards the end," he said.

Meanwhile, several WWE fans and experts have predicted that Cena will eventually turn babyface again before hanging up his boots by the end of this year. It would be interesting to see if that happens.

