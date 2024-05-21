Ex-WWE star makes unexpected comments about Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly never wrestling again

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree commented on Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially never wrestling again. He claimed The Texas Rattlesnake has no reason to risk returning to the ring.

Stone Cold Steve Austin last competed at WrestleMania 38 when he returned to the ring after 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer stated on an episode of A&E WWE Legends Biography that he was happy with his accomplishments and had nothing more to prove to anybody, seemingly hinting at never wrestling again.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed Austin's comments. He claimed The Texas Rattlesnake had no reason to return to the ring. The former Tag Team Champion compared stepping away from wrestling to recovering from a drug addiction. He pointed out that the majority of wrestlers take years to get used to being away from the business:

"No, why would he? It's out of his system, okay. The withdraw, why risk f***ing getting that, once it's out of your system, right, you should be f***ing glad and just get the drug out of your system and not crave anymore because that's, this is what this business is. It's a f***ing drug, okay. I'm an addict. I know what a drug feels like. And when you're withdrawing from a drug, it sucks. It can take, and this drug here, this wrestling drug, some people never get off the cravings, right? Some take years. Some can do it right away, but majority takes years," he said.

Dupree added:

"That's the f***ing truth. Austin was even quoted saying it took him about three years. Three f***ing years. But then again, look at his spot on the card, okay. When you get that instant f***ing every single night orga*m, all right, that's what it is. It's a f***ing orga*m when that music hits or that glass breaks and you hear those f***ing people. It's an orga*m folks times a f***ing million." [23:45 - 24:58]

Why didn't Stone Cold Steve Austin appear at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Heading into WrestleMania XL, Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to appear to help Cody Rhodes in his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Roman Reigns. However, that did not happen. Instead, The Undertaker surprisingly returned to chokeslam The Rock, allowing The American Nightmare to finish The Tribal Chief and capture the title.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Deadman took the spot intended for Austin at this year's Show of Shows after the company failed to reach a financial agreement with The Texas Rattlesnake.

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin might not wrestle again, it would be interesting to see if the 59-year-old would soon make another appearance on WWE television.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin should return for one more match in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.