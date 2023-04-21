"Extreme Chaos," "LIVin la vida loca" - WWE fans have their say on current champion's public plea

WWE’s newly crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions are looking for a team name, and fans recently took to Twitter to suggest the same following a tweet by Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan and Raquel defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Status to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships on April 10, 2023, episode of RAW. Trish filled in for Lita in the match and later revealed that she lost the title deliberately.

It was surprising to see Liv and Raquel win the titles so soon after forming a team together. However, it looks like the two top women could help elevate the value of the championship in the coming months.

The new champions appeared on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, reacting to potential tag team names. Big Mami Cool later took to Twitter asking fans to pitch more names to help them pick a team name.

Fans reacted to Raquel's tweet by giving some interesting suggestions. While some picked out famous lyrics from Ricky Martin’s hit songs, others decided to keep it simple and to the point.

The two SmackDown Superstars have their unique qualities, and that could play a major factor in the company’s decision for naming them.

Some WWE fans think that the company should decide on their name

It’s good to see two hard workers like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, not everyone in the fanbase is too happy with their partnership.

A few fans have called out the company for throwing the two superstars together without giving it much thought. They pointed out that the company would have decided on a team name for them had they given them a proper storyline.

Meanwhile, others think that Rodriguez and Liv Morgan won’t last long together and are just transitional champions.

Justin Castillo @jcast125 @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The WWE should have thought of this themselves before putting two random women together for a tag team, tag team. @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The WWE should have thought of this themselves before putting two random women together for a tag team, tag team.

Charles leonard @Chuck17013 @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Why bother, one will turn on the other in a month or two anyway. Women’s tag belts are the most pointless belts WWE has @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Why bother, one will turn on the other in a month or two anyway. Women’s tag belts are the most pointless belts WWE has

Veezy World Peace 🌎 @NotoriousVIC007 @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The fact that there is no chosen name shows how random this team was thrown together. WWE will never make the tag belts matter if they keep throwing shit together for this division. Sign some true women’s tag teams. Bring the IIconics back. Something! @WWE @RaquelWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The fact that there is no chosen name shows how random this team was thrown together. WWE will never make the tag belts matter if they keep throwing shit together for this division. Sign some true women’s tag teams. Bring the IIconics back. Something!

WWE could give Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a longer run with the title with some memorable title defenses. The value of the Women’s Tag Team Championship has been stagnant for some time, and it would be good to see them elevate it with their work in the ring.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have a longer run with the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

