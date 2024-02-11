"F**k you h*e" - Rhea Ripley has an interesting response to WWE Superstar's photo

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a recent photo of fellow WWE star Zelina Vega. The Eradicator's choice of words is interesting, to say the least.

In 2023, Vega unsuccessfully challenged Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the title.

Vega recently posted a new photo on Instagram that caught Ripley's attention. The reigning Women's World Champion reacted with a three-word message:

"F**k you h*e," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment on Vega's photo here.

Rhea Ripley previously broke character to praise Zelina Vega

Following Rhea Ripley's match with Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023, The Eradicator praised her on-screen rival.

In an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley praised Vega for her hard work and the effort she had been putting in to elevate herself. The Judgment Day member also recalled the moment Vega walked out with the Puerto Rican flag at Backlash:

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would," Ripley said.

Over the last year, Ripley has defended her title multiple times against top superstars, including Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and others.

She is currently involved in a feud with Nia Jax, against whom she will defend the Women's World Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, the likes of Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan also have their sights set on Ripley's title.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section below.