"F**king BANGER," "Meaningless title" - WWE fans react to Gunther defending his title against 37-year-old star on RAW next week

Wrestling fans turned wild on social media to share their honest reactions about current Intercontinental Champion Gunther defending his title against Alpha Academy member Chad Gable on next week's WWE RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, the WWE Universe witnessed the Imperium leader seemingly lose his cool at Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The reason behind the 35-year-old star's flipping out was due to what happened in the ring.

In a backstage segment, the champion first scolded Vinci for disappointing him on several occasions since The Imperium moved to Monday Night RAW. Gunther then turned his attention to Kaiser and called him out for "wasting his time" on the newest Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri.

In the heated conversation, The Ring General asserted that he would personally go to WWE Official Adam Pearce and defend his title against the 37-year-old star next week on RAW.

Gunther vs. Chad Gable is officially in the book for the 21st August edition of the red brand. WWE fans stormed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the bout between the champion and Gable.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some fans noted that the IC title match next week would be potentially a match of the year and that The Ring General would emerge victorious next to the 37-year-old star.

Meanwhile, other fans asserted why did the Stamford-based promotion book the men for the IC title on Monday Night RAW instead of Payback PLE.

Gunther hits a significant milestone WWE record with his Intercontinental Championship

Ever since the 35-year-old star captured the IC title from Ricochet, he has been unstoppable and a reckoning force.

WWE Superstars, with the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman, failed to dethrone the Imperium leader leading his way to become one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions of all-time.

On 9th August, Gunther surpassed Pedro Morales' second-longest reigning IC title holder record at 424 days.

If The Ring General is successful in holding the championship till 8th September, he will beat The Honky Man's 35-year-old record of 454 days only to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time in WWE history.

Only time will tell if the 35-year-old star retains the title next to Chad Gable on the upcoming episode of RAW.

