"F*** MAN he might gotta retire" - Fans upset following unfortunate report on Randy Orton's WWE future

Randy Orton has not been seen in WWE since May 2022, going on hiatus due to a severe back injury. The Viper underwent spinal fusion surgery and has been on the mend since then, with no indication of a return to the ring. The 14-time world champion has been missed by the company and the fans.

Many of them on Twitter expressed their disappointment following Dave Meltzer's latest update on Orton. He reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is yet to be any positive news on his return. It may yet be a while before the WWE legend graces the ring again.

While some fans have remained optimistic that Randy Orton will be back for WrestleMania 39, that is unlikely to be the case. Another previous report stated that WWE hadn't made any plans for The Viper at The Show of Shows, indicating he is set to miss it.

The general response to the unfortunate update on Orton was sadness, with some fans feeling he might never wrestle again. One compared him to Shawn Michaels, who retired due to a back injury in 1998 before returning to the ring four years later.

Randy Orton may retire.

Robin @mcfc_robin2 @reigns_era I don't think he'll come back. A back injury is serious, especially at ortons age. And even if he does come back, he won't be able to do the RKO anymore which is kinda his thing. @reigns_era I don't think he'll come back. A back injury is serious, especially at ortons age. And even if he does come back, he won't be able to do the RKO anymore which is kinda his thing.

bigman787 @bigman7874 @reigns_era Come on come on Randy I want to see you under Triple H @reigns_era Come on come on Randy I want to see you under Triple H https://t.co/Ak6tlkP6Bs

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton returns any time soon. He may even be gone for over a year, which would be sad as The Viper was on one of the greatest runs of his career before his injury.

WWE reportedly doesn't have WrestleMania plans for Randy Orton's partner Matt Riddle too

Randy Orton last wrestled on the May 20th episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost a Tag Team Championship Unification Match to The Usos. He was written off through a post-match attack from The Bloodline, although WWE likely didn't expect the injury to be so severe.

So, while The Viper likely isn't in the WrestleMania conversation, neither is Riddle. The Original Bro is allegedly suspended due to a failed drug test, with his return possibly coming soon. However, reports have indicated WWE has no plans at all for Riddle at 'Mania.

It's unfortunate that two of the most popular babyfaces at WrestleMania 38 likely won't be at the following year's Show of Shows.

